WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springtime is just around the corner and one local school is welcoming a unique after-school program to keep their students healthy and active amid the pandemic.
We are told that nine days from now, middle school kids at Wilbraham and Monson Academy will be able to do some mountain biking.
Trying to keep kids healthy, active, and safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Wilbraham and Monson Academy middle school is offering - for the first time ever - a mountain biking after-school program for all boys and girls from the school. Kids who sign up will meet every day after school for an hour to an hour and a half, hop on the bikes and head down the trails just behind the school.
Western Mass News spoke with director of the middle school, Stuart Whitcomb, who said they believe it's extremely important, especially this year, to provide an opportunity such as this.
"COVID has limited the way in which we can interact with each other and then also, I started exploring our campus and we have this beautiful, couple of hundred acre campus and it sounded like, good grief, why are we not using more of this space?” Whitcomb explained.
In order to continue to keep kids safe during this pandemic and because of the sport itself, they will have to bring and wear their own helmets, safety glasses, and riding gloves. They're also required to bring their own bike. However, if they don't have a bike, it doesn't mean they can't ride, but the school will have to come up with an alternative plan.
We're also told many volunteers from the community are already lending their bikes to the school so no one is left without one.
