EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mountain Road (Rte. 141) in Easthampton will be closed from 9a.m. until 3p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to city officials, DPW crews will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures each day.
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mountain Road (Rte. 141) in Easthampton will be closed from 9a.m. until 3p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to city officials, DPW crews will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures each day.
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather. Download the Western Mass News App
You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa. Click here to activate the skill.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.