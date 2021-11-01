EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A busy Easthampton road will be closed for part of the day on Wednesday and Thursday.
City officials said that the closure of Mountain Road, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, is needed so that DPW crews can mow and clean drainage structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.