WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The day is here! Parents and families are dropping off their kids at college and some for the very first time.
Bags are packed, cars are full, and families from all over are dropping off their kids for day one at Westfield State College. Some siblings even sacrificing their time to help too.
Assistant Director of 'Student Activities and Involvement in Leadership’, Matt Dellea told Western Mass News that there was a lot of planning and effort that went into Sunday so that everyone feels welcomed.
“We have our public safety officers helping direct traffic. We have 180 student-athletes on campus who meet their families at their car, help them unload their belongings, and help them bring it to the room for them. We have 60 residential assistants working in our halls, making sure the check-in process is smooth from start to finish. Helping students from the moment they get their key to when stuff is in their room," Dellea said.
Dellea also said Westfield State College is emphasizing a new term this year to describe all of those who contribute into today’s start.
“Our parent and family program for orientation, I realized it wasn’t inclusive enough for those folks that were coming in that didn’t meet those needs. We have students that are coming in from the foster programs, and so we even have social workers coming in to be those support system. So I came up with the inclusive term ‘champion’ to meet everyone’s need," Dellea explained.
Senior, Kaytlyn Mekal also pitched on Sunday. Mekal said it wasn’t too long ago when she was in their shoes.
“I know for myself it was the toughest saying goodbye to my parents, not so much my little brother. No but, from being the first year it was tough leaving home for the first time and having my roommate, my friends that I made, really helped make the process easier," Mekal said.
Mekal wants to encourage students to get out there and join clubs, group teams an, get involved because Sunday can be the start to the best four years of these students lives.
