SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s the start of a new week, and it appears there's movement in the right direction to reach agreement on a stimulus deal in Washington D.C.
Congressman Richard Neal said he thinks it’s possible to reach an agreement with the House and Senate by Election Day.
With just over a week until the presidential election, all eyes have been on legislators as time is of the essence for families waiting on stimulus checks to arrive at their doors.
Talks have been on and off for months over a new COVID-19 relief package, but Neal said he believes approval is right around the corner.
“We are there in terms of broad agreement on what has to be done,” he said. “I think the Senate has taken a contrary position interesting that the president and speaker of the house don’t exactly see eye to eye a lot, but they have agreed on the size of the package, another round of checks.”
He said he thinks the reaction will be favorable and thinks there could be a vote right after the election.
Neal stressed the need for a new stimulus package as COVID-19 is starting to surge across the nation, impacting many families around the country and in western Mass.
