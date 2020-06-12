SPRINGFIELD/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Restaurant Association said more than 20 percent of Bay State restaurants may never reopen and this is all due to the coronavirus shutdown.
The Massachusetts Restaurant Association confirmed with Western Mass News that of the 16,000 restaurants in the Bay State, 3,600 may never reopen their doors.
Mass. is now entering the first weekend of restaurants allowed to serve customers again, they’re trying to stay afloat under a new normal, but some restaurants were completely closed since March.
“We took down the Irish flags last week. And we're putting up all the wear your masks posters everywhere to get ready for our guests," said Holyoke's Delaney House co-owner and Executive Chef Mich Corduff.
Delaney House has been shut down since before Saint Patrick's Day and they weren’t even doing take out.
They just started outdoor dining Wednesday night and said so far businesses is good.
"We were pretty full on Wednesday night. Last night the weather was a little iffy, but luckily we're covered for the most part and we're able to get people in whether it's good or bad weather," Corduff explained.
Corduff also said opening in this new environment wasn’t that hard. They’re just taking extra precautions.
"So the transition wasn't that difficult. It's more about being in high alert right now. Hand washing sanitizing, not touching anything with bare hands that are being eaten," Corduff said.
In Springfield, some restaurants were not able to provide outdoor dining right away, due to an extra city permit.
Mayor Domenic Sarno plans to announce another round of the "Pump The Pump" grant program for restaurants and businesses and said this time the total is $500,000.
"We're going to use this for this specific issue; businesses that still have not been able to get open [and] see how we can help them be able to reopen," Sarno explained.
Sarno told Western Mass News he is going to do whatever he can to minimize the impact on Springfield establishments.
"We'll do whatever we can to work with and facilitate getting our restaurants and small businesses open in this new normalcy," Sarno said.
