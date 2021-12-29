NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- On Dec. 22, Massachussetts State Police Troopers arrested a man with firearms and narcotics while conducting a traffic stop.
According to State Police, troopers were observing traffic on Route 91 in Northampton when a red Mercury sedan with no license plate was spotted.
When Police pulled the driver of the vehicle over Jeffrey Baird, 41, of Springfield, VT. just north of Exit 23 northbound, Troopers observed a piece of paper attached to the rear window with license plate numbers hand written on it.
Baird could not provide a license or registration. Troopers discovered that Baird's license was suspended. Baird was arrested and seated in the cruiser.
Before the car was towed, Troopers conducted a required inventory of the car's items.
During the inventory, they discovered a .357 caliber revolver, along with five rounds of ammunition.
Baird was transferred to the Hampshire County House of Correction pending his arraignment at Northampton District Court on the following charges:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine;
- Possession of a Class B Drug, subsequent offense;
- Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony;
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm;
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition;
- Possession of Ammunition without FID Card;
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License;
- Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle; and
- License Plate Violation.
