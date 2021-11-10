ATHOL, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Massachusetts State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 2 Eastbound around mile marker 75 in Athol at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
State Police told Western Mass News that the operator of the 2002 Honda Motorcycle was found deceased after succumbing to serious injuries sustained in the crash. He was identified as a 25-year-old male from Athol.
According to police, the exact cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Franklin County will assist in the investigation.
State Police said that MassDOT, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Athol Police, and Athol Fire also responded to the scene to provide assistance.
All lanes of Route 2 were closed off to facilitate the reconstruction and investigation of the crash scene. As of 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night, all lanes of Route 2 have been reopened.
No further information is available at this time.
