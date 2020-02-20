MSP Trooper dragged several feet while attempting to remove CT man from vehicle.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A State Police trooper is okay after being dragged several feet by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
According to Mass State Police officials, a trooper assigned to the State Police barracks in Belchertown conducted a traffic stop of a 2009 Nissan Altima around 4:00 p.m. on the southbound side of Rt. 32 in Ware for a license plate violation.
The trooper was able to determine that the operator, later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Hurlburt of Enfield, CT, had multiple warrants out for his arrest.
As the trooper was attempting to remove the suspect from the vehicle, Hurlburt pressed on the gas pedal and accelerated at a high rate of speed, dragging the trooper approximately thirty feet before abruptly stopping his vehicle, which caused the trooper to fall.
Hurlburt then drove off towards Palmer.
Thankfully, the trooper was not injured.
A Be On the LookOut (BOLO) alert was then issued for the vehicle.
Hurlburt was arrested around 2:00 Thursday morning in the town of Ware on the active warrants and unspecified charges.
State Police are filing a summons in Eastern Hampshire District Court for the following charges:
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Failure to stop for police
- Resisting arrest
- Interfering with a police officer
- Number plate violation
- Marked lanes violation
