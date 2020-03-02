METHUEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have provided an update on two horses they claim were found neglected in Ludlow.
Officials with the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen said Monday in a Facebook post that Tia and Shakira have a "long list of physical needs" they are addressing, with their feet being "perhaps the most critical."
The two horses are in the farm's care after they needed help getting out of their Ludlow stalls in early February, when MSPCA investigators found that they were stuck inside due to a manure pile.
Crews spent nearly two hours digging through the pile to free the horses.
After being let out of the stall, it was discovered that Tia and Shakira had sores on their backs and that both horses had overgrown teeth, overgrown and disfigured hooves, and their hind legs were caked in manure.
Nancy Golec of Ludlow was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday on four counts of felony animal cruelty in connection with the case.
The farm indicated Monday that they are working with their veterinarian and a farrier on a long-term plan for trimming, reshaping, and hoof care.
"Their recovery will a careful, long process - and is still quite guarded - but we're celebrating how much happier they look already," the farm noted in their social media post, referring to a video posted Monday.
It was explained that while the hooves of both horses were overgrown, Tia's were such that they impacted "the structure, growth and direction of the bones in her foot," the farm said, adding that her recovery will be much more difficult.
"We're incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community for these creatures and will be sure to share updates on their journey with you all," the farm added.
The horses continue their rehabilitation at Nevins Farm and the MSPCA hope that they can be placed up for adopton. Those interested in adopting can email the farm for more information.
Those who would like to contribute towards the medical bill can do so through the farm's Ashton's Hope Fund.
