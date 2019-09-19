WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into the death of Beulah the elephant, who was a mainstay at the Big E and other fairs around the northeast.
The Big E announced the Asian elephant, who was owned by the R.W. Commerford Zoo, died at 54.
Now, the MSPCA is calling for a ban on elephants in travelling exhibits in the state of Massachusetts.
"Her death shines a spotlight on the industry of traveling shows and performing acts and we hope that legislators will take action to move these bills," MSPCA animal advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner tells us.
MSPCA animal advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner spent all day on Beacon Hill pushing lawmakers to support a bill that would ban travelling elephant exhibits in Massachusetts, like the R.W. Commerford Zoo exhibit at the Big E, which featured an elephant up until last week.
Upon learning of Beulah the elephant's death, Magner explains to Western Mass News via videochat all the ways the current animal welfare laws don't protect animals in those shows.
"They also are not required by law to have a reasonable amount of exercise to have opportunities to really express their natural behaviors," said Magner.
There are two bills, one in the Senate and one in the House, that would ban primates, elephants, big cats, and bears from being used in performances and traveling zoos.
She says, in addition to protecting the animals, these two bills protect people too.
"There are hundreds of people who have been injured by these animals and trainers and spectators alike, and they can even transmit diseases to the public," stated Magner.
We asked Magner why the bill excludes camels, which are also featured in the Commerford exhibit at the Big E, but she says those animals don't pose the same risk to humans.
She says all the people who have expressed concern about Beulah can help by picking up the phone.
"We’re expecting a hearing pretty soon for the 'circus bill', as we call it, and we need folks to call their legislators," added Magner.
The Big E has declined to comment further on Beulah's death.
We have also reached out to the Commerford Zoo for a statement.
Meantime, a candlelight vigil has been planned to memorialize Beulah that's set to happen this Sunday at 7 p.m. in front of Gate 4 of the Big E fairgrounds.
