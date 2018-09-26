It's a story that has captured the attention of Western Mass News viewers: concerns about some animal attractions at The Big E.
A photo of Minnie the elephant posted on Facebook over the weekend, followed by video of a camel, have many people questioning the health and safety of these animals.
However, investigating agencies said that they have found no wrong-doing.
We contacted the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - or MSPCA - and they tell me they understand all of the frustration stemming from these animal attractions and that's why they have continued to investigate.
Message after message, you - the Western Mass News viewers - have reached out to us asking what's being done about the animal attractions at The Big E.
One read "stop this cruel act to the animals please." Another said, "something needs to be done about this" and "I hope someone can help these poor animals."
One viewer told Western Mass News, please send video to the appropriate agency that deals with these matters.
So on Wednesday, we had the MSPCA review video sent to Western Mass News of a camel on the ground that appeared to be tugged by its handler.
It's a video that has been shared more than 19,000 times, but did the handler do anything wrong?
"There were no violations of the animal cruelty statue that we have and that we're here to enforce and there were no violations of that," said MSPCA Officer Melissa Harvey.
Speaking to us by Skype, Harvey said that she understands why the video may be concerning to some, but "he wasn't being abusive to it in any way. He wasn't hitting it. He wasn't being extremely rough or anything like that."
Harvey told Western Mass News that since the start of the fair, the MSPCA has been to The Big E four times to inspect and observe.
"We heard multiple employees explain to us that it is a younger camel that is known to be lazy and a little stubborn, and they also explained to us that the other day when it happened, he was getting lots of treats and he was laying down and being lazy and stubborn as it always is and he wouldn't get up if he wasn't given treats," Harvey explained.
Harvey said that what the video doesn't show is how the handler eventually left the camel alone to get up on its own time.
"Something that you do have to realize with larger animals is it takes a little bit more to try and get them up. It's not like a dog where just a little bit of a tug and they know. They're a bigger animal, so it takes more effort and there was no abuse there," Harvey noted.
In a statement, Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, told Western Mass News "Eastern States Exposition and others are being targeted by activists who want to propagate a message that is untrue...Eastern States has no stress with the animals on the grounds and the way that they are cared for because we monitor their care ourselves."
"I do appreciate people with their concern about any animal cruelty or neglect issues, and we are here for those issues, but for the issues regarding any animals at The Big E, such as exotic animals or zoo animals, you should direct your concerns to the USDA," Harvey said.
Harvey said that the MSPCA will not be at The Big E this weekend. However, if they do receive calls of complaints of neglect and abuse, they will investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.