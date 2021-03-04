SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An art student at Mount Holyoke College, using her talents to help pay for her education after losing her job during the pandemic. She launched a small business, helping more than just herself.
The pandemic hasn't been easy on anyone, especially those who have lost their jobs. One of those people is Mount Holyoke College student Emily Donahue.
"I had various jobs at my school, and there was no need for me during the pandemic," Donahue said.
Instead of dwelling on an unfortunate situation, she decided to use her time out of work to get a head start on her long-term career goal of starting a small business. She created an online shop called Emily’s Closet, a dorm-room shop that sells unique, functional art.
"I’ve made over 150 sales to four different countries around the world. It’s been such a great opportunity to learn more about myself and my art, and also experiment with my art style," she explained.
One of the places to buy her art is at Thirsty Minds Coffee and Wine Bar in South Hadley.
"It’s been such an honor to have my community support me in this way. Thirsty Minds has been such a great ally during this time. I just put on my business coat, walked up to the owner, and said, 'Look, this is what I do. This is what I want to do. Would you be interested in making some, sort of, deal?'"
Not only is she proud to have her art on display, but she's also honored to represent the LGBTQ+ community.
"I am a young gay woman, and I am proud to be representing the art community in that way," she said. "A lot of my art is inspired by Pride and other things like that."
Donahue is also on a mission to bring about change in the community, even donating a portion of her sales over the summer to Black Lives Matter organizations.
"This is just the beginning of my art journey! I’m just so appreciative of all these opportunities that I’ve been coming across," she explained.
