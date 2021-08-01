HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two events were held for nature lovers to get outside at Mt. Tom Sunday, including "birding for beginners" and an afternoon family program.
This week’s program is titled “impressions of nature.” Organizers said this week's programs take a close look at the designs and shapes of nature Participants got the chance to recreate them with plaster and crayon crafts.
If you missed the fun Sunday, more events will be held in the coming days:
Monday morning, there will be a senior hike, followed by an explorer's club for kids ages 10-14 in the afternoon.
Tuesday, kids ages 6-9 can head to the mountain to learn more about the different habitats in the area. The mountain will host an advanced senior hike for those looking for a more challenging experience.
