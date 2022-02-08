(WGGB/WSHM) -- With Connecticut planning to end their school mask mandate for K-12 on February 28 and leaving it up to individual districts to require masks or not, could Massachusetts make a similar move?
Right now, the Bay State’s school mask mandate is set to expire in less than three weeks on February 28. Governor Charlie Baker said there would be an update on this coming soon, so we took questions to students, parents, and teachers to find out what they’d like to see happen.
“They’re lifting it everywhere else. We should too,” said James Smith.
Jade Rios, a sophomore at West Springfield High School, added, “I would like to see it stay.”
Students and parents at West Springfield High School reacted Tuesday to the potential of Massachusetts lifting its statewide school mask mandate.
“If we unmask too early, it could once again lead us to a spike,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers’ Association.
On Monday, Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced there will be more details coming soon regarding the mandate, which is in effect through February 28.
“Omicron is now on the decline, but we know that when families are away on vacations and come back to school, there’s always an uptick,” Najimy added.
Najimy is calling for the school mask mandate to remain in effect through early to mid-March in the Bay State.
“We have to be able to anticipate and be prepared for that uptick not to turn into a massive surge,” Najimy explained.
She told Western Mass News that a stressful return to the classroom following winter break should be used as a reference point for how to proceed in the coming weeks.
“Going into the winter recess, we knew omicron was on the rise and the Commissioner of Education was wholly unprepared to support schools in dealing with the return,” Najimy noted.
The MTA president is calling for an increased focus on pool testing, test-to-return programs, and vaccinations to keep students and teachers in the classroom
“As we’re coming closer to the end of the year, now is not the time to throw caution to the wind,” Najimy said.
Najimy said the third full week in February – February 21 through 25 - is when most public schools will be on February break and should be considered when making masking decisions.
