SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Teachers Association called on the governor to make a change to the state's vaccination timeline.
As of now, those who are in higher education won't be able to get the coronavirus vaccine till Phase 3.
The president of the MTA said they want those who teach on the college level to be able to get vaccinated in Phase 2 with early education to twelfth-grade teachers.
As the coronavirus continues to sweep across the state, the Massachusetts Teachers Association called on the governor to make a change to the COVID-19 vaccine timeline.
“It is absolutely unacceptable that our faculty and staff are interacting with students on campus now, and they are not getting the same protection as Pre-K to 12 educators,” Massachusetts Teacher Association President Merrie Najimy said.
Under the state's vaccination timeline, those who work in early education and kindergarten through twelfth grade can get the coronavirus vaccine in the middle of Phase 2, tentatively starting in February.
Then two months later, Phase 3 is scheduled to kick-off in April.
That's when higher education workers including administrators, and teaching and non-teaching staff can get the vaccine.
That's something Najimy said is unexceptionable.
“We are worried because what people don’t understand now is many professors, as well as staff, are on campus interacting with students and the college-age students are much more susceptible and transmit it at higher rates than younger students,” Najimy said.
Western Mass News took a look at the COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health from the last two weeks.
Ages 0 to 29 are among the highest rates of coronavirus cases.
Dr. Christopher Gullen, a professor at Westfield State University, said he just wants to feel safe while teaching his students sooner rather than later.
“We want to be back in the classrooms with our students because that’s how we do our job, and that’s how we love to work. However, if you are asking us to do the work and then potentially expose ourselves or expose our loved-ones or our students to a disease that could kill us, I mean it’s extraordinarily nerve-racking,” Dr. Gullen said.
Najimy said they have a meeting set with state officials to see if vaccinations for those in higher education can get moved to Phase 2.
