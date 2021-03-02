SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your school authority.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association hosted an emergency meeting right now to talk about their frustrations with the Baker administration's plan to bring students back for in-person learning.
Bottom line the MTA President said they want educators to get vaccinated before they have to go back into the classroom.
It's been nearly one year since schools across the state were first forced to close because of the pandemic.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association called an emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss the governor's push to get students back to in-person learning.
The President of the MTA, Merrie Najimy, said the state needs to vaccinate educators as soon as possible.
“We have been saying from the beginning and there is growing consensus from superintendents to inside the State House to the CDC and 28 other states in the nation that it’s time to give the educators and the school employees the protection and the vaccine,” Najimy said.
This came as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced plans to start a phased-in return to the classroom beginning with elementary students in April.
“It depends local by local almost 80 percent of schools have some form of in-person learning. What's critical here is that the governor said the commissioner is paying close attention to the waivers and grants districts more time,” Najimy said.
The state is currently in Phase 2 of the vaccination roll-out plan giving the vaccine to people 65 years and older and others with serious health issues.
Najimy said it's time the state moves on to the next group which is vaccinating educators before they head back to the classroom.
She said the MTA has a vaccination plan in place.
“The MTA, along with the firefighters and nurses union, has developed the last mile vaccination plan. It’s an on-site vaccine program that aligns with the CDC recommendations. It has the firefighters and the nurses distributing the vaccine, the MTA organizing our members to sign up,” Najimy explained.
Now with President Biden's call late Tuesday for states to prioritize teachers for shots now, it's unknown how this will affect future vaccination plans here in the Bay State.
