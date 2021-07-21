(CNN) -- Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over possible listeria contamination.
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally's.
Walmart, 7-Eleven, and Stop and Shop are among the stores that sold the products.
The company is telling people to immediately dispose of the products.
Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
You can find more information and specific products in the recall at fda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.