AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday was the first day of free community COVID-19 testing at UMass Amherst.
The testing at the Mullins Center is part of the state’s expansion for coronavirus tests here in the region.
UMass officials said they had more than 500 appointments Monday, and at the end of the week, they expect to have conducted more than 3,000 tests.
The free COVID-19 testing is open to everyone in the community without symptoms of the virus. An appointment must be scheduled in advance. Parents can bring up to two children who are 10 or older.
Co-director of the testing program Jeffrey Hescock said that even though hundreds of people a day are coming in, the process moves quickly.
“They’re here maybe five or ten minutes tops. It’s a very very quick thorough process, and you’re going to get your results within 24 to 48 hours,” Executive Director of Environmental Health and Safety and Emergency management Jeffrey Hescock said. “We do the test, you do the rest from wearing your face covering, social distancing, and handwashing, so we’re happy to do that here.”
The testing runs four days a week and will continue until the end of January. From then until March, testing will continue but with limited hours to the community.
