SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three men are under arrest following a multi-agency operation.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Wednesday, members of the operation sought to "identify individuals who wanted to engage in commercial sex acts with minors."
Undercover investigators reportedly posted ads online and two men made separate arrangements to meet in a Springfield hotel room and engage in sex acts with someone they thought was a 15 year old girl.
Around 2:30 p.m., Hubert Pfabe, 43, of East Longmeadow allegedly went to the room and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He is charged with resisting arrest and enticing a child under 18 to engage in prostitution.
Two hours later, another man, 39-year-old Gregory Stevens of Easthampton allegedly arrived at the hotel room, handed over cash to the undercover officer, and was placed under arrest on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee (child under 18).
Walsh added that Stevens also left his dog in his car while he went into the hotel. The MSPCA took possession of the dog.
On Thursday, investigators then reportedly posted online ads as they worked to identify men forcing women to perform sex acts for money.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a woman was dropped off at the hotel allegedly by 54-year-old Dennis Wilhite of Springfield. That woman went up to the hotel room, where she was under surveillance and reportedly accepted money to engage in sex acts.
"Troopers maintained surveillance on Mr. Wilhite and he had an expired inspection sticker on his truck. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Street in Springfield and Mr. Wilhite was take to the State Police barracks for an interview," Walsh explained.
Following an interview of both Wilhite and the woman, Wilhite was placed under arrest on a charge of trafficking of person for sexual servitude.
The operation was conducted by members of the Springfield Police narcotics unit, troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, Longmeadow Police, the Hampden County Sheriff's office, the Homeland Security Investigations Unit, and Homeland Security task force.
