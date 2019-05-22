Multi-car crash in Sheffield results in fatality.

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person.
While details remain limited at this time, Dennis Yusko, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, tells us that Sheffield Police officers, State Police detectives assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, and other State Police agencies were called to the area of Cannan Road Wednesday afternoon to investigate an accident.
One of the drivers involved is at fault and will be arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court sometime this week.
The operator of one of the vehicles that was killed in the accident has not yet been identified yet.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
We have reached out to the Sheffield Police and Fire Departments, but they both have declined our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
