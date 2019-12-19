STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - At least one person was taken to an area hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Sturbridge.
State Police officials tell us that all lanes on the westbound side of the Mass Pike were closed as they continued to investigate the crash, which involved a tractor trailer unit.
Authorities reopened the right lane and the breakdown lane around 3:30 p.m.
Officials say that the operator of the tractor trailer unit was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
It is unclear if any other injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
