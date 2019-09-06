PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash has closed several lanes of the Mass. Pike westbound in Palmer.
Mass. State Police said that they are currently on-scene of that multi-vehicle crash, which occurred at 2:10 p.m. Friday near the 66.2 mile-marker in Palmer.
Two people were flown from the scene with serious injuries.
All lanes on the westbound side were closed for several hours. By approximately 3:30 p.m., the breakdown lane had reopened.
The eastbound side was closed for a time to allow the medical helicopter to land, but those lanes have since reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
