SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --People traveling into Massachusetts from most of the U.S., will have to quarantine for 14 days, or they could face a $500 fine.
That’s according to a new order from Governor Charlie Baker, and it goes into effect August 1st.
Western Mass News spoke with local residents who work in the travel and hospitality industry about how this will affect their businesses during vacation season.
Within the hour of the governor's announcement, road signs in Massachusetts were updated, flashing details about the new state travel order.
Those traveling into Massachusetts, both residents and out-of-state, must quarantine for 14-days.
Travelers won’t have to quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours, but the order also doesn’t apply to those coming from certain northeastern states and Hawaii.
State officials already looking for ways to limit travel as much as possible.
"Employers are discouraged from sending their employees on business travel to locations other than those lower risk states," Baker said.
But many people want to travel after being stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of that, state officials have placed a responsibility on the agencies that book and transport people on vacations.
"Travelers will be informed of the new travel guidance by airlines, passenger rail corporations, bus companies, lodging operators, Airbnb, and some major travel agents when booking trips and before arrival here in the commonwealth," Baker explained.
"I haven’t really gotten any calls since this started," said Springfield Airbnb host Tracy Viola.
Viola told Western Mass News her clients mostly come from traveling nurses and international contractors, and said this order will put up an extra roadblock for potential renters.
"It’s sort of puts pressure on me because i have to tell them. I don’t like giving people bad news, and i’m sure that’s not what they want to hear," Viola explained.
Another agency preparing to signal bad news to it’s clients, AAA Pioneer Valley.
Marsian said her agency is providing resources and guidance on postponing trips, and that many travelers are choosing to book trips in 2021, whether that fits COVID-19’s plans...only time will tell.
"We’re expecting to have a big travel year next year, assuming that things return to some level of normalcy," Marsian explained.
Although the governor threatened that $500 fine, he also said the travel order will largely rely on the honor system.
Those traveling into the state will have to fill out an online form available. One thing to note, certain types of travelers including those seeking medical care in Massachusetts or those in the military may be exempt from this order. For more information, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.