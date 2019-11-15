Multiple agencies pursuing vehicle allegedly involved in Springfield shooting.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Local and state authorities from both Massachusetts and Connecticut are continuing to search for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a shooting in the city of Springfield Friday night.
According to Mass State Police officials, around 9:00 p.m., troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield were called to assist Springfield Police officers with a vehicle pursuit.
We're told that the vehicle they were pursuing was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred in the city earlier tonight.
Cruisers followed the vehicle onto I-91 South and were allowed to follow the vehicle into Connecticut until Connecticut State Police arrived.
Approximately five minutes later, Enfield Police officers began assisting officials with the vehicle pursuit.
Mass State Police officials were subsequently forced to return to the barracks in Springfield once Connecticut authorities engaged in the pursuit.
All Springfield officials were able to release at this time was that they had been monitoring a vehicle in an unspecified area of the city and eventually attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle in question.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
