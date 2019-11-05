PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A multi-vehicle car accident on I-90 in Palmer, near Exit 8, heading eastbound occurred early Tuesday morning.
The pike is completely closed down, eastbound as emergency crews are on scene.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and box truck at around 6 a.m. on mile marker 66.
State police tell Western Mass News traffic is being diverted to RT. 20.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to discover the latest details on this accident.
