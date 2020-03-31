CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Those who head to Walmart and a few other big stores in Chicopee Wednesday may have to wait outside.
Stores that are considered essential are limiting how many people can go inside at a time to 200.
The city of Chicopee is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously cracking down on six big stores in the city.
“The state of emergency allows the authority of the health director in order to see if human life to take necessary precautions and this is an order,” said Mayor John Vieau.
As of April 1, Walmart, Home Depot, Stop & Shop, Big Y, BJs and Price Rite will be limited to 200 customers inside at a time. Anyone else will have to wait outside.
Western Mass News spoke with Vieau over the phone Tuesday who said why the city decided to do this.
“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints about the lack of social distancing,” he said.
“They were browsing. They were looking at bathing suits, they were looking at televisions. Those right now are not essential,” said Lisa Sanders, the city’s health director.
The city is also pushing for safety measures inside the stores as well.
“We asked them not [to] sell anything that is not essential. So clothing, toys, electronics, you know, not to sell those. We just ask they continue with the physical distancing, that they make sure the customers are doing that,” Sanders said.
A big question is how they will make sure the stores are following the rules.
“There have been two officers that have been assigned to work with us, and they will go around and do the enforcement part,” she noted.
One customer Western Mass News spoke with said she is happy with the change.
“That’s probably a good idea. We’re not out here all shopping for sports stuff and clothes right now. That doesn’t seem to be people’s goal,” said Ann Lizak of Chicopee.
The mayor's office said this limit will last until April 30.
