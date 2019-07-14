SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - These raids are expected to take place nine cities, including Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York.
While no city in the Baystate is on that list, the American Civil Liberties Union of western Mass said state and local leaders are prepared for anything.
According to the New York Times, ICE originally planned to arrest families with court-ordered removals in ten cities across the U.S. last month.
President Trump delayed the operations giving political leaders time to work out a legislative solution on immigration.
But a solution was never reached and ICE officials decided to carry on with the raids.
Officials said the focus will be on undocumented immigrants who already have court orders to be deported.
Javier Luengo, with the western Mass ACLU, told Western Mass News that these raids are an effort to instill fear in immigrants.
He wants to make sure anyone impacted knows their rights.
"Nobody can just come and say you are detained. We live in a country of laws. There has to be something that the law enforcement officer has to argue to detain you," Luengo said.
He said that ICE officers must have the proper paperwork in order to detain someone.
That means they must have an Official Judicial Warrent that is signed by a judge.
He encourages anyone who finds themselves in a situation with ice to not sign anything and to know you have the right to contact a lawyer.
The ACLU Immigrant Protection Project has been working with immigrants over the past few years making sure they understand their rights.
