MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple communities have been called to a house fire in Monson on Lakeshore Drive.
Both the Palmer Fire Department as well as the Wilbraham Fire Department confirm with Western Mass News they've been called to the scene.
This is at 95 Lakeshore Drive we're being told.
Western Mass News first started hearing about the fire around noon-time. We have a crew on the way now.
According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, flames can be seen coming outside of the house on two sides.
We've also learned that Brimfield has been called in to assist as well.
No word if anyone was inside the house when the fire erupted.
This is a developing situation. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details. We'll provide an update as soon as more information becomes available.
