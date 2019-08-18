WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local farmer's desperate plea for people to respect their property and more importantly their crops.
Green Acres Fruit Farm has been a fixture along Main Street in Wilbraham for nearly 35 years.
Kathy Smedberg is the driving force behind these dozens of acres filled with various fruits and vegetables.
But on Thursday she took to social media with an important message.
Someone trespassed onto her property stealing a considerable amount of crops.
"It was particularly hurtful because it was an area that we had not picked for a few days because we knew we were going to have a high demand on a particular day for that crop. We went out there anticipating sufficient amount and we came back with literally a handful," Smedberg said.
Kathy told Western Mass News they can tell this was an act by a person, not an animal.
"There were enough footprints we could tell somebody came in from off the property. They came a considerable distance from a back area and they just cleaned out everything in that block that was ripe," Smedberg explained.
Kathy said she works anywhere from 80 to 100 hours a week with only six days off out of the entire year.
Farming is her passion and she asked that people respect her hard work.
"We are people. People sometimes think farms are just there, it's open public land and we can help ourselves because if it's on a tree they're not picking it. Well no, if it's still out there, there's a reason. It either isn't quite ripe yet or were holding off because we know we're going to need it for a different day," Smedberg said.
As Smedberg continues to move forward she is happy to see such a positive response from her Facebook post.
"People have been fantastic. I can't believe the number of views that the post has had. People are sharing it. It seems to be hitting a note with other small business people. We encounter things like this sometimes and it is very hurtful to our businesses," Smedberg said.
