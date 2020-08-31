ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters from a number of communities in Franklin County were called to a house fire in Erving this afternoon.
The house is located at 28 River Road.
According to Fire Chief, Philip Wonkka, the call came in just before 2 p.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire on the back porch and the flames were extending into the house.
A first alarm, then a second alarm was struck, prompting neighboring communities to respond with help including Orange, Greenfield, Northfield, Bernardston, Turners Falls, Gill, Montague, New Salem and Deerfield.
AMR also was called in.
Wonkka tells Western Mass News when they first responded to the fire, the initial report was a teenager was inside the house, so firefighters went inside looking.
Luckily, though fire crews learned everyone was safe and there was no one inside.
In all, it took firefighters about an hour to knock the fire down.
Wonkka says the house had a lot of smoke and water damage and he believes it will be a total loss.
At this time it's not known what caused the fire to start, but it's under investigation.
Wonkka reports the bulk of the fire was located in the second story attic area.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the scene to investigate.
