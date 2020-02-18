SUFFIELD (WFSB) - Several are fire departments have responded to assist the Suffield Fire department battle a house fire Tuesday night.
According to emergency officials, fire fighters were called to 3895 Phelps Road shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire.
Other departments were also called in for their tankers, including the Lost Acres Fire Department from Granby, East Granby, Southwick Massachusetts and the CT Air National Guard.
Officials said the house was unoccupied at the time of the call.
The road is closed in the are of the fire and motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.