TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Multiple fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire on Parker Street in Turners Falls Sunday afternoon, according to the Turners Falls Fire Department. Park Street is currently closed.
Fire crews told Western Mass News the fire began in the back of the home and took about 30 minutes to knockdown.
A witness told Western Mass News that smoke and flames billowed out of the windows.
Turners Falls Deputy Fire Chief Brian McCarthy told Western Mass News that the home is tragically a total loss.
"There is significant damage on the second and third floor of the building. They will not be reentering the building tonight," McCarthy said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
We will bring you the latest information tonight on Eleven@11 on ABC40 and CBS3.
