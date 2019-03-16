PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a mobile home in Pittsfield this morning on Lakewood Circle.
Western Mass News spoke with the Pittsfield Fire Department and Deputy Thomas Sammons tells us they were called to the trailer park around 4 a.m.
"There was heavy fire at the mobile home," Sammons says.
No immediate word if anyone was inside the mobile home when the fire erupted or if there are any injuries.
We're being told the neighboring communities of Lenox and Lanesborough also sent firefighters to the scene to assist with battling the fire.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist in the investigation into what happened this morning.
We do know the Pittsfield Police Department also responded to the scene.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story closely. Watch ABC40 starting at 9AM for the very latest details.
