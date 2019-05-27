AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Every year on memorial day the town of Agawam becomes a center of reflection and respect for veterans and fallen soldiers.
But this year that respect was broken multiple times.
Veterans' council members said someone stole the flags from the military memorials in town.
A member of the Agawam veterans council told Western Mass News the flags from this veterans green were stolen not once, not twice, but four times within the last week.
He said the most recent thefts happened late last night.
"There was flags up and down the sidewalks by the bell-tower by the gazebo," Veterans council member said.
When he had to be awake at 5 on Memorial Day morning the last thing Patrick Asta-Ferrero wanted to do at 10 p.m. the night before was replace the stolen flags on the Agawam veterans' green.
"Filling out a police report because again they had been taken and we had much larger flags that were in that were taken and i'm to be perfectly honest with you speechless about the whole thing," Asta-Ferrero said.
Richard Girard also had words to say about the flags being stolen.
"I think it's a disgrace i think it's a punch in the face to all the veterans that have served," Girard said.
Girard is the Veterans' Service Officer for the town of Agawam. For him the hurt was evident.
"I don't know where these people would get the idea that it's cool to steal flags from a memorial. I hope they get caught because they need to be punished for it," stated Girard.
But even in the wake of unpatriotic behavior both men said the community of Agawam stepped up to the plate almost immediately.
"There were many people even over the night up until midnight this morning that called me offered to take their own flags go out and buy flags one of the Agawam Police Officers that helped with the report last night went out and bought all the flags and put them in the ground that you see here," Asta-Ferrero said.
"The people here are very patriotic, [and] very pro-military. We have lots of donations come in all the time," added Girard.
Asta-Ferrero says people have been offered to donate trail cams to watch over the memorials.
"That's probably a good idea for next year. As of right now, I think we've got enough eyes on the green that nobody's stealing the flags right now," says Asta-Ferrero.
Asta-Ferrero says the Veteran's Council does not have a budget for these flags, so, every time they need to be replaced, it either comes from a donation or from the pockets of one of their own members.
