SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another day of final goodbyes for the fallen 7, the group of riders who were killed a week ago from Friday in a crash in New Hampshire.
They were a part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, focused around marines, the crash happening while the group was in route to a fundraiser.
There will be three of them, in three different states.
A tough stretch for the Jarheads MC, but they won't be alone in this difficult time.
They have backing from the hundreds of motorcycle groups throughout New England, and supporters alike.
The first is for Danny Pereira, the MC called him Danny Boy.
Friends, family and more will gather at 9 this morning in Providence, Rhode Island for a service then burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.
Michael Ferazzi, who went by Fritz, will be laid to rest today as well.
That's taking place in Plymouth.
Fritz will also be buried with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery.
Desma Oakes, another victim making up the fallen 7 and will be the final funeral taking place today.
It will be in New Hampshire about 2 hours away from where the crash happened.
Just last night was destination bike night at the Agawam Polish Club, a 5-year tradition unrelated to the Jarheads MC, giving this gathering of riders a chance to get some miles on their tires.
They're still processing what happened in New Hampshire.
Stuart Plati, who is a member of the club explained how this crash has made everyone feel.
"It took the whole community by surprise and, it hurt," Plati said.
Bob Kine Alves, Promoter of the Throttle Rocker Magazine has many thoughts surrounding the incident.
"I was actually really shocked, something like this should never happen. You know we, people on both sides, in a car and on a bike, we all have to be vigilant, everybody wants to get home. That's our main goal. We want to get home to our loved ones," Alves explained.
Mark Lloyd is the chapter president with the Palmer Christian Motorcyclists Association.
His group is readying themselves for a memorial ride for the fallen 7 taking place July 6th, which other clubs are taking part in as well.
They are all going to meet up at the broken spoke at noon where they will ride up to the town where the incident happened for a scheduled vigil.
Beyond tributes, fundraisers are taking place to help families of the victims.
In the meantime, lawsuits are now pending following the crash.
