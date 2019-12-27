HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It’s a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News.
A Holyoke woman speaking out after she noticed her grandparents’ gravestones toppled over.
Western Mass News spoke with the woman and cemetery staff to find out what happened.
Imagine this, it’s Christmas Eve and you’re going to visit your deceased loved ones at the cemetery.
And this is what you see. For one woman that’s exactly what she had to experience.
Janice Proulx loved her grandparents, and after their deaths, Saint Jerome Cemetery was a haven for her.
"When she (grandma) died I can remember walking from south Holyoke up here, and when they died, sitting here in front of the grave and just talking to them because I missed them so much, and I still do," Proulx said.
Years later, the cemetery becoming somewhat of a second home for her...
“My parents are in the front, my grandmother is over here, my grandmother’s family are over here, we have a lot. And I’m going to be here, I’m already on the stone with my parents where I’m going to go," Proulx explained.
That’s why after returning home from vacation, she and her husband went to visit her loved ones' grave-sites at the cemetery.
But she was shocked at what she saw.
“It’s just devastating to come around a corner and see that…I mean that’s my grandparents ya know," Proulx said.
She and her husband immediately trying to figure out what happened.
“I thought at first it was vandalism but then when my husband got out and he said ‘oh my god the tree is gone,’ so I said either they took the tree down because it was rotting and think they would’ve said something. Or it fell over," Proulx noted.
A cemetery staff member told Western Mass News off-camera that a tree came down in October, knocking over five gravestones.
The worker offers his apologies to the families impacted.
But wants to assure them that they are working with their insurance company and will fix the situation.
Proulx said she's understanding that it was an act of nature, but hopes the gravestones will be repaired soon.
“They’re up in heaven, their bodies aren’t here really, but it’s still a place to come and remember," Proulx said.
