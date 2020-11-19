SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus is spreading to various teams in the National Football League. This development comes as the league already announced plans to step up its efforts even more for this upcoming weekend, aiming to control the spread as much as possible.
More players around the league are testing positive for COVID-19. Most recently, the virus impacted the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Just this morning, the Eagles placed three receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
The Raiders also continued to deal with COVID-19 issues, as they place seven more players on the reserve/COVID list, bringing the total number of players on their list are up to 11, just four days before the scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their list includes most of their starting defense.
Wide receiver for the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow, told Western Mass News trying to have a season amid the pandemic isn't easy.
"It's something not only we have to deal with, [but] the Chiefs [also] have some guys out. It's just a revolving door, and you never know," he said. "Hopefully, everyone's safe, but it's interesting week to week, just knowing who you got and whose going to step up."
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots may not be dealing with any COVID-19 issues so far this week.
But the team is trying to bring back as many healthy players as possible, and hopefully just in time before Sunday's showdown against the Houston Texans.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, you'll hear from the players themselves and how they're preparing for another win.
