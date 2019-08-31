SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Springfield enjoyed the festivities at Blunt Park for the second day of the Stone Soul Festival.
The event features blues performers and was originally started as a community reunion picnic back in the 1980s.
The event draws people from all over the country.
Organizer, Shirley Holmes said today they were expecting upwards of 2,500 people or more.
"People who moved out of the Massachusetts area moved to North Carolina, California, and Atlanta come back to this event every Labor Day weekend so it's a great event to meet people," Holmes explained.
The festival will run though the end of the day on Sunday.
