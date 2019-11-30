SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to an attic fire on Walnut Street in Springfield at 6:59 a.m. Saturday morning.
The fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries reported, but 2 adults and 4 children on the first floor along with 2 other adults and 4 children on the second floor were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross due to the damaged caused to the attic.
There are reports of approximately $10,000 in damage and the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical malfunction.
