HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Twelve people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to 58 North Bridge Street just after 10:00 p.m. after receiving a call from one of the residents saying that the front bedroom in their apartment had caught fire.
All of the occupants that were inside at the time the fire broke out were able to escape safely.
Quick actions by Holyoke firefighters resulted in a fast knockdown of the fire and crews were able to contain the flames to just the first floor apartment.
A total of twelve people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A portion of North Bridge Street was closed as officials worked to extinguish the flames, but has since reopened.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Capt. Cavagnac says that the fire is believed to be electrical in nature.
