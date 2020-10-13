SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At least three people were transported to the hospital following an accident in front of Tower Square, police said.
Police confirmed the accident on Main Street in Springfield.
They could not provide any other information at this time.
A Western Mass News crew is on scene.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
