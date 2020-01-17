SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to an area hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Wallace Road.
According to Southampton Fire Chief John Workman, crews were called to the area of Wallace Road around 12:10 Thursday morning for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters observed heavy flames on the first and second floors of the residence and immediately reached out to other departments for assistance.
The fire had begun to spread to the basement of the home, but was knocked down within five minutes.
Firefighters rescued one cat, three dogs, and at least two rabbits from the home.
However, two cats are still unaccounted for.
Three people were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Members of the Easthampton, Holyoke, Westhampton, and Westfield Fire Departments were all called in to assist.
"I am very proud of all departments and how we handled the situation. We responded within minutes and I am truly proud of our crews," Chief Workman stated.
An estimated cost of damages is not yet known.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials are focusing their attentions on a wood stove inside the home.
