AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Downed wires and trees are being reported this afternoon in the Springfield region following severe weather today.
The Agawam Police Department tells us they have 'many downed wires' and a 'lot of downed trees' in town.
One of the locations with wires down is on Adams Street.
Police also report a downed tree on Broz Terrace in Agawam. No injuries have been reported at this time.
In East Longmeadow police say they've received a report of a downed tree on Elm St.
And over in Springfield, we're told fire crews are responding to multiple calls following the severe weather that just rolled through which included heavy rain, thunder, lightning and hail.
Fire Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, tells us they're responding to a tree on a house on Shawmut Street.
He says they also have 'multiple trees' down on Commonwealth Ave.
We are seeing a number of power outages as well in the area.
This is a developing situation. We have crews on in the field now.
