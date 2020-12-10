WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire ripped through a multi-family house in West Springfield Thursday night, and displacing more than 10 residents.
The West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief Steve Manchio told Western Mass News the fire was extinguished just a few hours ago. West Springfield fire officials told us this fire started on the third floor, where the damage is most visible on the outside of the three-story apartment building.
While no injuries were reported, officials told Western Mass News one dog has died.
The incident happened at 1166 Memorial Avenue, right across from the Big E. Fire crews responded at 6:45 p.m. and shut down Memorial Ave. for a few hours, but at 9:10 p.m., the road reopened.
One resident, who is now displaced, told Western Mass News Christmas is now ruined.
"I believe we lost everything. We’re on the second floor. It’s me, my husband, my two sons, their girlfriends, and my grandson. All of my Christmas stuff, like everything, I think it’s gone all," said West Springfield resident Dawn Rodriguez. "We got out with our cats, nothing else. Like this is all I have. What am I supposed to do now? I don’t understand. It's in 2020. It’s Christmas time. This isn’t supposed to happen."
She told Western Mass News she first called 911 when she smelled smoke coming from the third-floor apartment. While she's devastated, she's glad her family made it out safely.
The West Springfield Fire and Police Department are still on scene investigating the cause of this fire and the cost of the damage. The Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.