SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/ WSHM) -- There are multiple road closures in numerous towns in Western Mass.
Western Mass News is continuing to find out more information on which roads are blocked off.
In Springfield, Plumtree Road is flooded, while there are multiple trees down and flooding on Roosevelt Ave.
In Chicopee, near Dupont Middle School, there is street flooding on Front Street, causing back-up delays. Additionally, the bridge near the underpass by Chicopee Street is also flooded.
In Southwick, Granville Road by RT. 57 is closed. Mort Vining Rd. is closed from Kimberly Dr. to Nicholson Hill Rd.
School delays and closings are underway, as well. Western Mass News is continuing to provide you full-team coverage.
