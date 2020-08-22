SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First, mysterious packages containing seeds from China were delivered to doorsteps and mailboxes across the country, including here in a western Mass. Now other unsolicited packages are showing up suddenly, including a home in Springfield.
A package was delivered to a home in Springfield, a little out of the blue recently, and it’s not the first time it’s happened. Western Mass News spoke with the residents who were confused after the delivery.
"I went out, and this one was just sitting on top of this white box, and then as Gail said, we got this one a few hours later," said Springfield resident Carolyn Allen.
Carolyn Allen and Gail Joubert received multiple boxes from Amazon with masks and hand sanitizer in them, none of which they ordered, and they don’t plan on using them.
"I’m concerned because these days, people don’t just send you things for nothing. There has to be a reason, but I don’t know what it is," Allen said.
Allen told Western Mass News a man in a FedEx shirt, and an unmarked van attempted to drop off another package Saturday that they claim they didn’t order, but this time...they refused to take it.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has a name for these unsolicited deliveries, saying quote:
"You might have read about the “brushing” scam. In this one, somebody sends you stuff, unordered, because it lets them give themselves a great review in your name...It could mean that the scammers have created an account in your name, or taken over your account, on online retail sites, or even created new accounts (maybe lots of them). In other names tied to your address. Letting them post lots of seemingly-real reviews.”
This isn’t the first time strange mail was dropped off unannounced. Just over the border in Connecticut, two people, who weren’t connected, opened packages with face masks delivered directly from China, which they did not order.
The spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh, said sending these items is not a crime, and there’s no reason to contact police about it.
"If you know where it came from, if it came from Amazon, for example, you can contact their customer service and notify them about the company that’s selling the product or sending the product," he said. "But other than that, you can keep it you can throw it out, it doesn’t seem to be anything harmful."
The FTC said to keep an eye on online shopping accounts. If you spot any activity that isn't yours, report it right away and consider changing your password.
