SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Parker St. in Springfield.
Captain Brian Tetreault, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, reports firefighters were called to the scene Saturday afternoon.
This was shortly before 1 p.m.
The Springfield Police Department also responded.
Tetreault confirms with Western Mass News a man and a woman were both transported from the scene.
No word yet on the extent of their injuries or how many vehicles involved.
Western Mass News has reached out for more information. When more details come into our newsroom we will provide an update.
