WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A reported multiple vehicle fires has erupted at Copart, an auto auctioning service based in Warren.
Warren Fire Department reported the fire took place on Old West Warren Road early Saturday night.
Firefighter Thompson established command and requested mutual aid from Ware, West Brookfield, Brimfield, and Palmer.
Multiple engines and tankers were rushed to the scene.
There are reports of between 10 to 15 cars actively on fire.
There is no word on any injuries at the time or what caused the fires to start.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
