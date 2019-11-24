STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police received reports Sunday morning of multiple cars stolen from numerous driveways in the area of Clark Road and Lauren Lane.
Police also received a report of a fourth motor vehicle that was broken into overnight but wasn't stolen.
Each vehicle that was stolen was unlocked with the keys left inside.
Police advise the public to make sure to check that your vehicles are locked, to not leave your keys in the vehicle at any time, and not to leave any valuables in the vehicles.
Sturbridge Police Department asks if anyone who lives on Clark Road or Lauren Lane and has a home surveillance system to please check for any activity from last night until 8 a.m. this morning and to report it to the department by calling 508-347-2525.
